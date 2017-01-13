Roberttown close gap on leaders Scholes having edging nine-goal thriller

Roberttown Rovers climbed to second place in Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One with a 5-4 win over bottom side St Ignatius.

Leaders Scholes Athletic were without a game last week and Roberttown have closed the gap to six points and still have a game in hand

Rovers sealed victory thanks to strikes from Reiss Brook, Dean Vernon, Taylor Biggins, Ash Wells and an own goal.

St Ignatius replied through Chris Rushforth, Lloyd Bonsall, Desmond Manso and Tim Crabb but they now have just four league games remaining as they bid to climb out of the bottom two.

Saville Arms are third, a point behind Roberttown and seven adrift of Scholes, although they also have a game in hand on the leaders.

Saville Arms were due to be in West Riding Trophy action away to Kirk Deighton Rangers last Sunday having defeated Swillington Welfare 5-1 in the third round last month.

Birstall St Patricks eased their relegation fears as they enjoyed a 4-2 win over Deighton WMC to move three points clear of second-bottom FC Liversedge.

Luke Fisher bagged a brace for Birstall with Sam Tyrrell and Scot Minto also on target.

Shane Thornton hit a double as Ravenswharfe won 4-2 at home to Old Bank WMC.

Cory Joseph and Sam Hewitt bagged the others with Ryan Ramsden and Danny Rawcliffe replying for Old Bank.

Victory saw Ravenswharfe climb to sixth place and the result has hampered Old Bank’s hopes of challenging for promotion.

Division Two leaders Wire Works drew 3-3 with third place Westgate 23 despite a Craig Smith hat-trick.

However, second place Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves failed to capitalise as they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat against lowly Snowdon.

Munir Majeed, Atif Basharat and Imran Farooq netted for second-bottom Snowdon, with Tom Hirst replying for Overthorpe, who remain four points behind the leaders.

Wike Horse picked up their first point of the season after Chris Zavros netted in their 1-1 draw at Clifton Rangers A.