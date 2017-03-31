Palestino too strong for George in Spen Trophy

Palestino eased into the Spen Valley Memorial Trophy semi-finals with a 6-1 win over George Healey last Saturday.

George are unbeaten and wrapped up the Division One title some weeks ago but found the going much tougher against Premier leaders Palestino.

Titch Chibit hit a brace, while Zain Mushtaq, Theo Bujra, Junade Iftikar and Zubair Khan were also on target for Palestino, with Ash Parkinson grabbing George’s consolation.

Athletico overcame first division opponents Marsh 3-1 with goals from Abdul Ghanu, Mohammed Ikrae and Shamraz Hussain.

An own goal accounted for the Marsh consolation.

Adeeb Jawab hit a hat-trick to steer Girlington into the semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Savile Youth, whose reply was an own goal.

Dewsbury West Side make up the last four after beating Savile United 2-1.

Faisal Adam struck for Savile but it was West Side who progressed thanks to a Jamir Sair brace.

Norfolk boosted their hopes of a top two finish in Division One with a 4-1 win over Dewsbury West Side Reserves.

Ismail Loonat, Ilyas Loonat, Haroon Lunat and Saad Daj struck for Norfolk, while Arfan Ali replied with a consolation for second-bottom West Side Reserves.

The sides meet again this Saturday when victory for Nolrfolk will see them overtake second placed Inter Batley, who have finished their season.