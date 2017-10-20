Overthorpe edge out Scholes in thrilling Brook Butler Cup clash

OVERTHORPE Sports Club progressed to the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup second round after edging past Scholes Athletic on penalties last Sunday.

The sides were locked 3-3 after normal time and struggled to be separated in the shoot-out before Overthorpe edged to a 6-5 victory.

Birstall Cricket Club suffered a shock 5-2 defeat away to unbeaten Championship high fliers Clifton Rangers.

Premier outfit Mirfield Town were made to work harder than expected before overcoming Clifton Rangers Reserves 5-2.

Roberttown Rovers and Saville Arms faced each other for the third time in four weeks with the home side winning the latest instalment of the trilogy.

Roberttown defeated Saville Arms 3-1 in their Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup tie but then lost 6-3 in the league a fortnight ago and it was Rovers who progressed in the Brook Butler edging out their rivals 2-1.

Birstall St Patricks have made a decent start in their Division One promotion bid and they earned an impressive 5-0 win away to Championship side The Yorkshireman in the cup

With the majority of teams on District Cup duty, only five games took place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League last weekend.

Mount Pleasant increased their lead at the top of the Championship to two points with a hard fought 3-2 win over fifth placed Old Bank WMC.

Goals from Abdullah Aswat, ML Vania and Adam Rawat earned Mount the three points with Old Bank replying through a Tim Bruce double.

Deighton WMC remain in second place after they drew 3-3 at Wellington Westgate.

Ben Smith hit a brace as Ravenswharfe won 5-3 at Wire Works to pick up their second win and climb to sixth spot.

Ryan Smith, Jake Kilburn and Corey Joshua bagged the others with Nolan St Hilaire, Michael Pell and Daniel Auckland replying for Wire Works.

Battyeford climbed up to third place in Division One after they picked up a third straight victory, winning 4-0 at Clifton Rangers Athletic.

In the only other game played St Ignatius moved up to fourth place after Ashley Williams (brace), Tim Blackburn and Tim Crabb scored in a 4-2 victory at home to Linthwaite Reserves, who replied through Ben Bolton and Clayton Phillips as they claimed a second win in four matches.