Old Bank cash in with derby win to reach Trophy semi-final

OLD BANK WMC eased into the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy semi-finals with an 8-2 victory over Mirfield rivals Battyeford last Sunday.

Battyeford have won all three matches in Division One but the step up proved to be a challenge against Championship side Old Bank.

Jonny Mitchell hit a brace for Old Bank who also had Tom Frizzell, William Evans and Oliver Rounding on the score sheet.

Old Bank will face Deighton WMC in the semi-finals after the Huddersfield outfit hammered Wike Horse 10-0.

Ravanswharfe and Snowdon drew 3-3 after 90 minutes of their quarter-final tie.

Danny Craven (two) and Ryan Smith netted for Ravenswharfe with Irfan Ali, Atif Basharat and Noman Hussain replying for Snowdon before Ravenswharfe edged the penalty shoot out 5-4.

In another game settled from the spot, Clifton Rangers Reserves won 5-3 against Overthorpe Sports Club after penalties.

Dom Simpson (brace) and Steve Hadden put Overthorpe in control but Clifton’s late fightback earned a draw and progress to the semi-finals via spot kicks.

Roberttown Rovers booked their place in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-finals after Austin Broadbent, Adam Williams and Mathew Bolton all netted in a 3-1 win over Birstall Cricket Club, who replied through Elliot Williams.

Unbeaten Premier Division leaders Linthwaite also made it to the last four after they won 3-0 at St John Fisher in a repeat of last season’s final.

AFC Chickenley’s clash with Mirfield Town was postponed and will now be played on November 26 with the winners facing Roberttown in the semi-final.

The game between Wellington Westgate and Clifton Rangers also fell victim to the weather.

Storm Brian put paid to many fixtures in last week’s Heavy Woollen Sunday League’s schedule but two league games did take place.

Wire Works climbed to second place in the Championship after they won 2-1 at The Yorkshireman thanks to strikes from Liam McManus and Craig Smith.

Wire Works are now level on 12 points with Mount Pleasant after the opening five matches, with Deighton WMC two points behind with a game in hand, while fourth placed Clifton Rangers have won their opening three league games.

Inter Batley moved nine points clear at the top of Division One and recorded a sixth win from seven league games when they celebrated a 6-1 win at Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Birstall St Patricks are second with three games in hand on the leaders.