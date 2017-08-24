New Leeds United signing talks of ‘dream’ move

New Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot has admitted it is a dream move for him to come to English football with the Elland Road club.

Grot, 19, has joined from Dutch Jupiler League side NEC Nijmegen for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £1.5 million and he has signed a four-year deal.

The 6ft 4in central striker or winger featured 24 times in all competitions for NEC last season, netting six goals.

He made his debut at NEC in 2015 and despite his age has already made 30 appearances in the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie.

Grot has also played for the Netherlands at under 17s and under 19s levels.

On his move he said: “I am very happy, this is such a big club and this is a big step in my career, I am delighted to signed for Leeds United.

“It was been my dream to play in England and so to do that at a club like Leeds is really exciting.”

Grot is believed to be one for the future, but with Leeds light on strikers at the moment he could make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.