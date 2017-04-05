Liversedge unable to halt slide after double set back

Liversedge’s winless run in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division has stretched to nine matches following defeats to Cleethorpes Town and Parkgate.

Sedge showed encouraging signs as they produced an impressive display to push Wembley-bound Cleethorpes Town all the way before losing 4-2 last Saturday.

They were unable to follow up that performance as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to lowly Parkgate on Tuesday as the visitors handed themselves a survival lifeline.

Parkgate remain third-bottom in the table but Christopher Howard’s 58th minute strike was enough to hand them all three points at Clayborn as they moved to within a point of Barton Town, who are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Tuesday’s performance was in contrast to the one against Cleethorpes, when Liversedge stunned the league leaders as they went ahead inside five minutes .

A thunderous shot from the edge of the area rebounded off the crossbar and Vaughan Redford reacted first to slot home his 19th goal of the season.

Cleethorpes levelled after 20 minutes through Liam Davis and the goal stood despite Sedge protests for offside.

The visitors went ahead just two minutes later, when Jonathan Oglesby netted and Cleethorpes then rattled the crossbar.

Liversedge continued to pose problems with Brandon Kane equalising and it remained 2-2 at half-time.

Cleethorpes edged in front through Peter Winn’s 57th minute strike and the Owls went on to seal victory when Andrew Taylor bagged a fourth goal three minutes from full-time to keep the FA Vase finalists on course for the Premier Division title.

Liversedge have taken just three points from their last nine matches and have slipped to 12th in the table with just three games remaining.

Sedge play their final away game on Saturday when they visit Pickering Town.

Pickering remain two points behind Cleethorpes, following Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Rainworth Miners, but they have played three games more and must beat Sedge to keep alive their title hopes.