Liversedge target home success

Liversedge will be bidding to climb the Northern Counties East League Premier Division table with two home games in the coming days.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men currently lie in 16th place but their committments in the two FA competitions means Sedge have games in hand on all the sides above them.

Liversedge welcome high flying Handsworth Parramore to Clayborn on Saturday before playing host to Parkgate next Tuesday and two wins could see them climb into the top 10.

Sedge showed their battling qualities last Saturday as they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw away to Bridlington Town thanks to a curling free-kick from captain Tom Jackson.

They could have snatched victory in the closing stages but Andrew Kenyon’s injury time shot was tipped round the post by the home goalkeeper.

The excellent point earned away to the Seasiders means Liversedge remain unbeaten in all competitions away from home and they will now look to produce that form at home.

Handsworth arrive into Saturday’s game on the back of a four-match winning run, including an impressive 5-2 victory away to Hemsworth MW on Tuesday.

Parkgate are 19th in the table having won three and drawn two of their 13 games.