Liversedge seal second pre-season friendly win

Liversedge FC recorded a second win of pre-season last Saturday when they overcame Immingham Town 6-4 at Clayborn.

It was the second successive friendly that produced a goal tally in double figures following on from Liversedge’s 10-0 thumping of Oakenshaw in their opening game.

Liversedge made a blistering start and raced into a 3-1 lead in the opeming 16 minutes only for Immingham to battle back through a John Waugh brace and further goals by Daniel Simpson and Stefan Melin as the visitors led 4-3 at half-time.

Liversedge took control after the break, scoring three goals without reply to record a second straight pre-season win.

Roy Fogarty bagged two goals, while Tom Brook, Andy Kenyon, Jake Thompson and Ste Wailes were also on target.

Liversedge will play a further five friendlies before their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie away to Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, August 5.

Jonathan Rimmington fielded a host a new pl;ayers for Wednesday night’s trip to Campion, when Sedge slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

They return to Clayborn on Saturday when they face Newton Aycliffe.

Liversedge host CGB Humbertherm next Wednesday (July 26) and travel to Northallerton Town on Saturday, July 29.

They then bring the curtain down on their pre-season programme away to Huddersfield Amateurs on Tuesday, August 1.