Liversedge’s FA Cup exploits end after replay

Liversedege’s exploits in this season’s FA Cup came to an end on Tuesday night when they suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Sunderland RCA in their first qualifying round replay.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men had produced a brilliant display in the north east last Saturday to force a replay after a goalless draw.

A 200-plus crowd turned up at Clayborn for the replay in the hope Liversedge could set up a second qualifying round trip to Scarborough but it wasn’t to be.

Sunderland took a fourth minute lead when Nathan O’Neill slotted home.

Sedge had their share of possession after going behind but chances were at a premium and Andrew Kennyon’s long range effort which was high and wide was their best effort.

Sunderland hit a post in the 36th minute and Sedge were relieved to go in only 1-0 down at half-time.

Sunderland doubled their advantage eight minutes after the re-start when goalkeeper James Waggett initially made a good save to force a corner only to drop the ball which then struck captain Tom Jackson and went into the net.

Injuries saw Liversedge reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes and Sunderland took advantage as substitute Dylan Elliot bagged a third before the visitors completed victory with a fourth in the last minute.

Liversedge remain unbeaten in the league and travel to Prestwich Heys in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday.