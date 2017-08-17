Liversedge prepare for FA Cup trip

Liversedge travel to Ramsbottom United in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday bidding to maintain their decent start to the season.

Sedge overcame Armthorpe Welfare in the extra preliminary round, drawing 1-1 away, before winning a replay 5-3 at Clayborn thanks to goals from Devonte Morton (two), Roy Fogarty, Brandon Kane and Stephen Wales.

Morton was again on target as his 80th minute goal earned Liversedge a share of the spoils in their opening Northern Counties East League Premier Division game away to Rainworth Miners Welfare last Saturday.

Sedge followed up with an impressive 5-1 win away to Clipstone on Tuesday night when Morton scored his fourth goal in three games, while Wales (two), Kane and Tom Brook were also on target.

Their focus now returns to the FA Cup and a trip to Ramsbottom quickly followed by a home Premier Division derby against Garforth Town next Tuesday as Jonathan Rimmington’s men look to maintain their unbeaten start.