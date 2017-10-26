Liversedge handed FA Vase reprieve after storm sees Ashton tie abandoned

LIVERSEDGE face an FA Vase replay in Wigan tonight (Thursday), after last Saturday’s original first round proper tie against Ashton Athletic was abandoned after 70 minutes with the home side 3-0 up.

Liversedge had failed to cope with the North West Counties League Premier Division side for much of last week’s game and were on the verge of being eliminated when conditions from Storm Brian forced the referee to abandon the match.

Sedge now return to Brocstedes Park, in Wigan, for tonight’s re-scheduled game.

Sedge manager Jonathan Rimmington admitted his side were poor in the first half last week and Ashton proved clinical as a brace from Dale Korie-Butler put them in control at half-time.

Josh Nicholson added a third goal after the break and it appeared Liversedge’s venture in the Vase — which had seen them beat Prestwich Heys 2-1 and Hemsworth Miners Welfare 3-2 after extra time — was coming to an end.

However, the storm worsened and when torrential rain left the pitch unplayable, the referee abandoned the game and the sides will try again tonight.

It means Liversedge now face the prospect of playing three games in the space of just six days.

Penistone Church will visit Clayborn in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday, before they entertain AFC Mansfield next Tuesday.

Cup commitments mean Liversedge have only played 11 league games so far, the fewest of any Premier Division side, and they will be looking to climb the table with home wins over the coming days.

Penistone Church arrive lying 18th in the table and without an away win so far this season.

They have lost seven and drawn one of their matches on the road and Sedge will be hoping to cash in with a third home win of the season.

AFC Mansfield were looking like one of the Premier Division title challengers this season but suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night when they went down 3-2 at leaders Pontefract Collieries and they remain fifth in the table.