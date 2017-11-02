Liversedge denied surprise win as Mansfield strike late

Liversedge conceded two late goals as they were held to a 4-4 draw by Northern Counties East League Premier Division high fliers AFC Mansfield at Clayborn on Tuesday night.

Sedge appeared on course to pull off a shock result against a side challenging the front runners when they led 4-2.

The home side led after seven minutes when Bradley Riley was fouled in the area and captain Tom Jackson stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Matthew Wilson levelled against the run of play following a goalmouth scramble.

Sedge continued to dominate but Jackson then had a second penalty saved by Mansfield goalkeeper Jason White and it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Cameron Dear put the visitors ahead in the 51st minute, tucking away a rebound, but Sedge were level just three minutes later when Jason Walton held the ball up and laid it off for Andrew Kennyon to rifle home.

The impressive Riley then cut inside a defender and fired home to put Liversedge ahead before substitute Joe Kenny headed in to make it 4-2.

Nicholas Guest gave Mansfield hope when his shot squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Paul Day to make it 4-3 and the visitors were then awarded a dubious penalty which Lynton Karkach converted to earn his side a point.

In contrast, Liversedge fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Penistone Church last Saturday.

Sedge had a Brandon Kane penalty saved by goalkeeper Adam Rhodes before Penistone broke downfield and won a corner which Brett Lovall headed home at the far post to give the visitors a 21st minute lead.

Liversedge had a great opportunity to equalise when Walton was put through on goal but Rhodes saved with his legs before Lumb’s goalbound effort was cleared by a defender.

Penistone doubled their lead through Scott Whittington’s 66th minute strike but Walton pulled a goal back soon after when he bundled home.

Liversedge then drew level in the 73rd minute when Riley’s 30-yard effort flew in off the post.

Sedge attempted to press for a winner but it was Penistone who almost snatched victory in injury time but a defender was alert to clear the ball off the line.

Liversedge bowed out of the FA Vase last Thursday after suffering a 4-2 defeat following a nightmare trip to Ashton United.

Liversedge players were late arriving at the ground after getting stuck in heavy traffic on the M62.

Sedge found themselves 3-0 down at half-time having been told there was no time for a pre-match warm-up.

Tom Brook pulled a goal back but Daniel Smith completed his hat-trick and although Joe Walton hit a second Sedge goal it was in vain.