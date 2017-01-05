Littletown and Lower Hopton bidding to reach WR County Cup quarter-finals

Littletown and Lower Hopton will be bidding to reach the West Riding County Challenge Cup quarter-finals when the local football season resumes on Saturday.

Littletown lie fourth in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division but are just five points behind leaders Huddersfield YMCA and have five games in hand.

Littletown’s cup commitments could yet hamper their title challenge as they are still involved in all three competitions and do not have another league game until January 28.

They welcome Steeton to Beck Lane in the County Challenge Cup on Saturday and then entertain Campion in the Premier Division Cup on January 14 before a Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup tie against Woodkirk Valley on January 21.

Lower Hopton lie eighth but are also still in the three cup competitions.

They host Sherburn White Rose in the County Cup then travel to Newsome in the Premier Division Cup followed by a Wheatley Cup tie at home to Wyke Wanderers.

Two Heavy Woollen clubs are flying the flag in the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup.

Woodkirk Valley entertain Colton this Sunday but St John Fisher must wait to find their opponents as Wellington Westgate face Lyceum in a delayed third round tie.

Fisher were handed a walkover against Heckmondwike Town in the last round and have not played a league game since a 2-0 win at Mount Pleasant on November 13.

Fisher are again without a league fixture this Sunday and trail Premier Division leaders Birstall Cricket Club by two points, although they have three games in hand.

Mirfield side Saville Arms will be bidding to reach the County FA Sunday Trophy quarter-finals when they travel to Kirk Deighton Rangers.

It is set to be an interesting second half to the season for Saville Arms, as they chase promotion from Division One, along with Scholes Athletic.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League’s other representatives are unbeaten Championship leaders Linthwaite, who host Atlanta.