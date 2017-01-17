Leading scorer Walton fires double in Liversedge victory

Liversedge produced a superb second half display to defeat Armthorpe Welfare 5-2 and claim a 14th win in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Liversedge got off to a terrific start when Rhys Davies put them ahead after just four minutes.

Welfare attempted to hit back and were rewarded after 13 minutes when a Morley free- kick set up Liam Radford to level the scores.

Radford sent Danny Bulman in on goal but Sedge goalkeeper Sam Andrews came out to narrow the angle and force the striker to shoot wide.

Andrews was then on hand to gather Mansaram’s tame shot soon after.

Welfare hit the front when Radford was fouled in the area but got up to slot home the resulting penalty.

The home side’s lead lasted barely a minute as Liversedge struck straight back to level through Joe Walton’s 21st goal of the season.

Sedge had chance to take the lead when Davies ran through the defence but was denied by Adam Stevens before Welfare broke to the other end but Andrews was alert to block Kearsley’s shot with his legs.

Liversedge made a terrific start to the second half as they carved open the Welfare defence and Vaughan Redford was on hand to bag his 18th goal of the season and put his side 3-2 up.

Mansaram sent Radford clear and as Andrews raced out of goal, the striker poked the ball past him only to see it rebound off the right post.

When another Armthorpe attack broke down, Liversedge broke quickly. Stevens made two excellent saves before Walton fired home his second goal of the game to make it 4-2 after 73 minutes.

Liversedge were always dangerous on the break and sealed victory with a fifth goal in injury time.

Another quick break looked to have come to nothing as Jack Waldron blocked a close range shot but his clearance struck the back of Stevens and ricocheted into the goal as Liversedge secured an impressive away win.