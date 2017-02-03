Jagger hits Overthorpe for six as Littletown close gap on Premier leaders

Littletown moved to within four points of West Riding County Amateur Premier Division leaders Golcar United thanks to a 7-0 win away to Overthorpe Sports last Saturday.
It proved a fruitful day for the Beck Laners as Golcar and third placed Newsome saw their games postponed, while second placed Huddersfield YMCA were held to a 2-2 draw at Honley.
Littletown also have at least three games in hand on the three sides above them following their eighth league win.
Littletown led 3-0 at half-time and added a further four goals to seal a comfortable win as in-form striker Joe Jagger led the way with a double hat-trick, while George Porter also netted.
Lower Hopton picked up a sixth win of the season as they overcame lowly DRAM Community 4-0.
Matthew Bugg hit a brace, while Lee Turner and Adam Womersley also netted.
Hunsworth remain bottom of Division One after slipping to a 4-1 defeat at home to Thornton United, despite Jack Meakin grabbing a consolation goal.
Wyke Wanderers suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Hall Green United, who moved above Hartshead to top West Yorkshire League Division One.
Wyke trailed 4-0 at half-time an although Matt Conway replied it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.
Andrew Weatherhead and Jake Weatherhead scored for Howden Clough Reserves but they lost 5-2 at Centralians Reserves in Alliance Division Two.
Liam Gowan and Stuart Kiltic scored to earn Hartshead Reserves a 2-2 draw against Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves.
Dewsbury Rangers saw their Yorkshire Old Boys Shield exploits come to an end when they suffered a 4-0 quarter-final defeat at St Mary’s Yarm.
Batelians earned a 5-2 win away to Leeds Medics Thirds in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One.
Jermaine Moyce led the way with a hat-trick, while Robert Johnson and James Yazarlou also netted.
Norristhorpe suffered an 8-2 defeat at the hands of Leeds City Old Boys Thirds and have slipped to third-bottom in Division Five.
Batelians Reserves earned an impressive 5-1 win away Leeds City Fourths in Division Six as James Byrne struck a brace, while Craig Marshall, Scott Molloy and a Michael Royce penalty completed the win which saw Byrne and Jotham Barnett share the man-of-the-match accolade.
West End Park maintained their push for promotion in their first season as they overcame Rothwell Reserves 4-2.
Ayanda Moyo hit a brace, while Mylo Hooley and Ben Jagger also scored to secure West End’s victory.
Crown Gawthorpe moved up to second place in the Wakefield League Premier Division following a 13-0 victory over Fieldhead Hospital last Saturday.
Crown are now just three points behind Crackenedge with two games in hand.
Fox and Hounds Batley earned a 3-1 win away to Middleton Old Boys and are now just two points behind Division Two leaders Waterloo having played a game less.
Waterloo went down 2-1 away to third placed New Pot Oil.