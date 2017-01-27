Jagger hits magnificent seven as Cricketers send Rangers spinning to defeat

Joe Jagger hit a magnificent seven goals as Hanging Heaton Cricket Club demolished second place Clifton Rangers 8-3 in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Championship.

Jagger has been in terrific form for both the cricketers and his Saturday side, Littletown, and the in-form striker added to his growing tally with a masterful display of finishing.

Tom Wigglesworth added a long range screamer as Hanging Heaton consolidated their fourth place in the table.

Championship leaders Linthwaite maintained their 100 per cent record with a 4-1 win over third place Slip Inn Hounds.

Connor Beaumont, Paul Day, Dan Walker and Bradley Riley netted for Linthwaite, who have won all nine matches, scoring 77 goals in the process, and they visit Hanging Heaton this Sunday as their march towards an inevitable title continues.

Andy Bates netted four goals as Overthorpe Sports Club enjoyed a 7-2 win at The Yorkshireman.

Tom Ramsden, who recently joined Overthorpe from Hanging Heaton, added a brace and Elliot Brooke was also on target to seal a win which leaves them fifth in the table, while Yorkshiremen are second-bottom.

Wellington Westgate won 4-3 at Battyeford, who had a Nigel Saddington double plus one from James Lister as their consolation efforts.

Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves are the new leaders in Division Two after thrashing bottom side Wike Horse 7-1.

Tom Hirst led the way with a hat-trick, with Dominic Simpson (two), James Goodall and Michael Hutton completing the scoring.

Previous leaders Wire Works went down 3-1 against Linthwaite Reserves who had Ben Boulton, Ben Green and Lee Johnson on the scoresheet.

Michael Pell hit Wire Works’ consolation and they are two points behind Overthorpe with a game in hand.

Westgate 23 remain third, four points behind Overthorpe with a game in hand, after doubles from Josh Parker and Logan Hall, plus goals from Steven Swift and Jack Clough saw them win 6-5 at Clifton Rangers A, who are third-bottom having suffered a sixth defeat.