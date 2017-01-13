Hopton bow out of County Cup after shoot out defeat

Lower Hopton bowed out of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup after suffering an agonising 6-5 penalty shoot out defeat to Sherburn White Rose last Saturday.

The sides were level 1-1 at half-time and 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Liam Reilly and Chris Senior scoring Hopton’s goals before Sherburn held their nerve to edge through on penalties.

Littletown are also out after suffering a 4-1 defeat at home to Steeton.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time and although Joe Jagger pulled a goal back after the break, Steeton added two more and progressed thanks to goals from Graham Holmes, Oliver Hunter, Michael Rhodes and Ben Richardson.

Overthorpe Sports Club suffered a 5-1 defeat away to Golcar United in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

Victory saw Golcar move above Newsome and Huddersfield YMCA and are the new table toppers. They are seven points clear of fourth placed Littletown, who have four games in hand.

Golcar led 3-0 at half-time and although Elliot Brooke scored a consolation goal for Overthorpe the home side went on to complete victory thanks to a Jordan Tindle brace and further strikes from Ben Burnett, Matthew Bryan and Simon Thompson.

Hunsworth remain bottom of Division One after they suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Churwell Lions.

Michael Carroll (two), Kieran Williams and Ash Wainwright were the Churwell scorers, while Jak Murphy and Charlie Taylor replied for Hunsworth, who are two points behind Westbrook YMCA and four adrift of third-bottom side Steeton Reserves.

Hartshead are a point clear at the top of West Yorkshire League Division One following a 5-1 win derby win at Wyke Wanderers, who replied through Gavin Turner.

Kyle Laycock scored a consolation goal as Howden Clough lost 4-1 at home to Kippax.

Andrew Weatherhead and Josh Wright struck for Howden Clough Reserves but they lost 5-1 away to Sherburn White Rose Reserves in Alliance Division Two.