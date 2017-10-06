Hill fires hat-trick as Saville Arms overcome Roberttown in Premier

SAVILLE Arms moved up to third place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after they earned a 6-3 victory over Roberttown Rovers last week.

Adam Hill fired a hat-trick, Saul Lee struck a brace with Daniel Stuart completing Saville’s tally as they earned a second win from three league outings.

Roberttown replied through a Reiss Brook double plus one from Austin Broadbent but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second defeat from three matches.

With leaders Linthwaite not in action, Navigation climbed to second place with a 5-1 win over St John Fisher.

Patrick Sykes grabbed a hat-trick for Navigation who also had Lee Bennett and Daniel Stevenson on target.

Fisher replied through Callum Wheatley in a game that sees Navigation two points off the top and Fisher languishing in eighth place.

Champions Fisher have taken just one point from their opening four matches and face a tough game at home to unbeaten leaders Linthwaite this Sunday.

Dominic Carr and Sean Housecroft found the net for Birstall Cricket Club but they went down 3-2 at Walkers Hounds, who climb above them into fourth place.

Clifton Rangers lead the Championship after they won 4-2 at Ravenswharfe, who replied through Josh Walton and Duane Fascione.

Deighton WMC and Wire Works — who were not in league action last week — are the other sides in the division who boast 100 per cent records.

Mount Pleasant are fourth after Abdullah Mayet and Abdullah Aswat both scored in a 2-1 win at Scholes Athletic who replied through Adam Swain.

The Yorkshireman drew 2-2 at home to fellow Huddersfield side Wellington Westgate to leave the sides fourth and fifth respectively.

Birstall St Patricks lead Division One on points difference from Inter Batley after they won the top of the table clash 6-1.

Stephen Hughes (brace), Greg Churchward, Joe Ratcliffe, Adam Swinden and Joseph Smith netted for St Pats, with Inter’s consolation goal coming from Awab Ahmed.

Tim Blackburn hit five goals as St Ignatius won 6-2 against lowly Wike Horse to climb to fourth place.

Mirfield Town eased into the West Riding County Sunday Cup second round with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Old Ball.

Three Heavy Woollen sides made progress in the West Riding County Sunday Trophy.

Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves won 5-2 at AFC Hounds thanks to four goals from Dominic Simpson and a Michael Hutton strike.

Michael Rounding also bagged four goals as Old Bank WMC won 5-2 at home to Churwell Blues, with Thomas Frizzel hitting the other.

Wire Works won 5-3 against Halifax Amateurs, but Clifton Rangers Athletic lost 4-0 to Northern and Clifton Rangers Reserves went down 2-0 at Moortown Albion. James Rawlinson netted for Battyeford who lost 2-1 at home to Leeds side East End Park WMC.