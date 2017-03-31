Fisher’s treble dream lives on after semi-final victory

St John Fisher maintained their hopes of completing a Sunday football treble when they reached the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup final.

Fisher overcame AFC Chickenley 3-1 in last Sunday’s semi-final at Overthorpe Sports and they now face unbeaten Championship leaders Linthwaite in the final at Ossett Albion on April 26.

Rob Hiscox, Steve Wales and Matthew Bugg netted for Fisher, with Chickenley replying through Shaun McDaid.

Fisher meet Mirfield Town in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup semi-final at Beck Lane on April 30.

Fisher also lead the Premier Division by a point and can take huge strides towards another league title as they face third placed Mirfield Town this Sunday, followed by second placed Birstall CC on Tuesday evening.

Mirfield climbed to third place after edging out Mount Pleasant 6-5 last Sunday.

Oliver Rounding, Chris Meeson, Niall Wood, Adam Brown, Tom Hague and Gibril Bojang scored for Mirfield, with Mount replying through a Raees Lorgat (two), Faisal Adam, Abdullah Mayet and Muhammad Omar but they stay second-bottom.

Dom Karimi fired a hat-trick as Woodman Batley Carr won 5-1 at bottom side Heckmondwike Sports Club with Alex Pickles and Alistair Duncan the other scorers. George Porter hit Heckmondwike’s consolation.

Slip Inn Hounds lie in second place in the Championship despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to fourth placed Wellington Westgate who scored through an Adam Hill double.

The draw means Linthwaite need just two more points from their remaining four games to clinch the title.

Third placed Overthorpe Sports thrashed bottom side St John Fisher Reserves 12-0.

Tom Ransden led the way with four goals, Kristian Angus bagged a hat-trick, Lee Brook hit a brace with Reece Patterson, Elliot Brooke and Josh Blakeway completing the tally.

Roberttown Rovers were crowned Division One champions after a 4-0 win at Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Taylor Biggins (two), Reiss Brook and Nathan McDaid scored for Roberttown, who cannot now be caught by second placed Saville Arms who were not in action and have two games remaining.

Birstall St Patricks ended their season with a 6-1 win at bottom side St Ignatius thanks to a double from Joe Ratcliffe, plus strikes from Matthew Orme, Nathan Malett, Greg Churchward and Tom Williams.

Dewsbury United maintained their slim chance of claiming the Division Two title but failed to take full advantage as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Snowdon.

Michael Thompson, Jack Smith and Jamie Beever found the net for Dewsbury, who must win all seven of their remaining games and hope that leaders Overthorpe Sports Reserves fail to take the single point they need to be crowned champions.

Westgate 23 are in third place after Josh Parker with four goals in a 5-1 win at second placed Wire Works.

Logan Hall hit the other with Craig Smith netting Wire Works’ consolation.