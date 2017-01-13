Fisher return to top of Premier following Birkenshaw resignation

St John Fisher have returned to the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after Birstall CC’s clash with Birkenshaw was postponed last Sunday.

Champions Fisher were not in action last weekend but have overtaken previous leaders Birstall after Birkenshaw resigned from the league and their record was deleted.

Fisher face a re-arranged West Riding County FA Sunday Cup fourth round tie against Lyceum this Sunday after they overcame Heavy Woollen Championship side Wellington Westgate 4-2 in the third round.

Woodkirk Valley are already through to the quarter-finals after they overcame Colton 4-1 last Sunday.

With the top two sides in the Premier Division not in action, Mirfield Town climbed to third place with a 5-2 win over AFC Chickenley.

Jonathan Mitchell led the way with a brace for Mirfield, who also had Tom Doran, Gibril Bojang and Chris Meeson on target.

Victory saw Town move to within five points of Birstall and they still have two games in hand, while they are six adrift of Fisher with the sides due to meet on January 22.

Chickenley remain second bottom, but had Shaun McDaid and Kyle Sutcliffe on the scoresheet.

Navigation won 5-1 away at Heckmondwike Sports Club thanks to a hat-trick from Patrick Sykes, plus strikes from Jordan Fox and Jordan Westley.

Craig Bentley hit Heckmondwike’s consolation goal but they remain bottom of the table, seven points adrift of Chickenley with two games in hand.

Andrew Pickles and Neil Pickles both hit doubles for Woodman Batley Carr but they went down 9-4 at Mount Pleasant.

Clifton Rangers moved level on points with Championship leaders Linthwaite after they won 5-2 at bottom side St John Fisher Reserves .

Unbeaten Linthwaite eased to a 6-0 win over Atlanta in the West Riding County Sunday Trophy and they have four games in hand on Clifton.

Joe Jagger put Hanging Heaton Cricket Club in front against Overthorpe Sports Club but the visitors hit back to win 4-1 thanks to a Lee Brook brace, plus goals from Kristian Angus and Ben Eandeacott.

The Yorkshireman won 5-3 at home to Battyeford to move above their opponents on goal difference.