Doukara becomes third player to leave Leeds United this week

Leeds United have parted company with another player with Souleymane Doukara’s contract being terminated by mutual consent to leave the forward free to join another club.﻿

The 25-year-old striker joined The Whites initially on loan from Italian side Catania in 2014 and went on to make 93 appearances for the club scoring 18 goals, including last year’s memorable goal of the season against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

In his three seasons with the club he has been in and out of the side and played a number of attacking roles, but he has found himself frozen out by current head coach Thomas Christiansen and is now expected to join Turkish side Osmanlispor, although Rangers and Barnsley have shown interest also.

Doukara was set to feature for Leeds last night in their Carabao Cup game against Newport County but Christiansen confirmed that he was unavailable for selection due to an agreement between the two clubs.

Leeds’ search for a striker to replace Doukara and Chris Wood goes on with Middlesbrough slamming the door shut so far on a bid for Rudy Gestede.

They do look set to sign 19-year-old NEC Nijmegen forward Jay-Roy Grot after a bid has been accepted and he is in Leeds for a medical.