Crown claim first Premier win at fourth attempt

Crown Gawthorpe claimed their first win in the Wakefield League Premier Division as they defeated Crofton Sports 4-0 last Saturday.

Victory came at Crown’s fourth attempt and sees them move off the foot of the table and up seventh place.

Tom Ramsden bagged a brace but couldn’t prevent Fox and Hounds losing 4-3 at Red Lion Alverthorpe in Division One.

Lee Davey (two), Lewis Bryant, Paul Hodkinson and Simon Reece netted as Overthorpe won 5-2 at Crofton Sports Reserves in Division Two.

Jamil Sair was on target but then sent off as Dewsbury Westside fought out a 4-4 draw at home to Horbury Athletic.

Nadeem Ghafoor, Zubair Hussain and Zaaid Sajawal were Westside’s other scorers but they are bottom of the table after five matches with two draws from their opening five games.

Howden Clough suffered a sixth defeat in seven matches when they slipped to a 10-4 defeat at home to Snydale Athletic Reserves despite goals from James Lord (two), Joseph Hampshaw and Shane Thornton.

Thornhill United are fourth following a 5-3 win over West End Terriers.

Thornhill led 2-1 at half-time and went on to complete a fourth as Jack Haigh (two), Ashley Edmundon, Arron Kennedy and George Pickles scored.

AFC Heckmondwike suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Waterloo despite Ashley McDaid scoring.