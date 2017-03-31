Crackenedge secure victory to set up cup final clash with neighbours Crown

Dewsbury rivals Crackenedge and Crown Gawthorpe will meet in the Wakefield District League Premier Division Cup final at Crofton Community Centre on Friday April 21 (kick off 7.30pm).

Crackenedge set up their cup final appearance with an impressive 3-1 win away to Real Moor in last Saturday’s semi-final.

Cracekenedge have finished their league programme but can not now claim the league title after Crown Gawthorpe leapfrogged them with a 1-0 win away to Prince of Wales.

Crown are a point clear at the top with two games remaining, with home and away fixtures with Real Moor to come.

Real Moor are back in sixth place but have only played seven league fixtures to date, winning all of them.

Crown host Real Moor at Bywell Fields on April 8 but the return fixture at Neville Road is not until May 6.

Fox and Hounds remain a point behind Division Two leaders New Pot Oil following a 7-2 win at New Carlton and the top two meet this Saturday in the Division Two Cup semi-final.

Norristhorpe consolidated third place in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three when they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at FC Headingley.

The home side took a 30th minute lead but Norristhorpe stormed back after the break as Dan Gannon’s shot grazed the crossbar.

Lewis Collinson twice went close before Jack Oldroyd set up Norristhorpe’s man-of-the-match to volley home the equaliser.

West End Park maintained their hopes of a top two finish in Division Six with a hard fought 3-2 win away to Modernians Reserves,

Mylo Hooley bagged a brace and Levon Zderdicky also struck as West End secured a win which leaves them fourth in the table, two points behind Middleton Park having played a game more.

Batelians Reserves remain sixth after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at third placed Rothwell Reserves in their penultimate game.

Dewsbury Rangers secured a 3-1 win at Collegians in the Supplementary Cup,