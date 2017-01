Crackenedge moved three points clear of Crown Gawthorpe at the top of the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

Crackenedge earned their eighth win of the season, beating Ossett Common Rovers 5-2, while Crown were held to a 2-2 draw away to Healdfield.

Fox and Hounds defeated Horbury Athletic 6-3 to move third in Division Two.

Overthorpe Sports are seventh after an impressive 6-2 win over Croftson Sports.