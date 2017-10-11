Captain Jackson scores free-kick to rescue a point for Liversedge

Liversedge recovered from a poor first half performance to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw away to Bridlington Town last Saturday.

The point leaves Sedge 15th in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division but with games in hand on a host of sides directly above them, they can easily climb the table.

It also preserves the Clayborners impressive unbeaten record away from home in all competitions this season.

A non-league day attendance of 225 were treated to an entertaining game and Sedge could have snatched all three points late on.

Bridlington had a couple of new signings in their starting 11 and made a bright start.

Jake Day had scored four goals in a midweek win over Harrogate Railway and he went close early on along with teammates Brett Agnew and Joel Sutton.

Midway through the first half, the Seasiders were awarded a free-kick when Agnew was tripped by Liversedge captain Tom Jackson.

Sutton took the kick and although goalkeeper James Waggett got down to save it at the foot of the post he was unable to keep hold of the ball and Agnew followed up to score.

Liversedge’s only attempt in the first half was a weak effort which went well wide.

Striker Joe Walton also received a yellow card late in the half following an altercation.

Liversedge were still very much in the game at half-time having weathered most of Bridlington’s pressure and it was the visitors who took control after the break.

Sedge had plenty of possession as they tried to put Bridlington on the back foot and when Brandon Kane was fouled 25 yards out by Lewis Dennison fouled it provided the perfect opportunity for the Clayborners to hit back.

Jackson curled the resulting free-kick around the wall and inside the post out of reach of James Hitchcock’s despairing dive to equalise.

The Seasiders came close to regaining the lead but Sutton’s fierce 25-yard drive was saved by Waggett with Jackson alert to clear the danger.

Town pressed forward in the closing stages but Liversedge defended stoutly.

The best chance fell to Fleming, who spotted Waggett off his line and attempted to lob the goalkeeper but Daniel Walker was in the right place to head it on to his own crossbar and the ball bounced back into play for the visitors to clear.

Deep in injury time, Liversedge substitute Andrew Kenyon almost snatched a dramatic away win but his low shot was tipped round the post by Hitchcock and honours ended all square.

n Liversedge bowed out of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night, going down 5-1 at home to Goole.

Both sides had early chances but it was the visitors who took a 24th minute lead when a Piteu Crouz shot squirmed under Waggett and into the net and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Liversedge were back on level terms four minutes after the re-start when a free-kick was crossed into the area and Tom Brook headed home.

Sedge created further chances and were well in contention until Goole scored four goals in the final 12 minutes to give the final scoreline a flattering look.

Tyler Williams put his side ahead and just a minute later curled a wonderful shot into the top corner to make it 3-1.

Sedge had been the better side for much of the second half but Terry Barwick’s wonderful long range volley made it 4-1 before Marcus Edwards struck a fifth in injury time.