Brook fires a brace as struggling Howden Clough earn second win of season

Howden Clough picked up only their second win of the season in West Yorkshire League Division One when they overcame Altofts 4-3 last Saturday.

Victory was not enough to see Clough move off the foot of the table but they moved level on eight points with Oxenhope Recreation and are just two behind Brighouse Old Boys with a game in hand.

George Brook led the way, firing home a brace for the visitors, who also had Austin Broadbent and Dwain Clarke on target as they secured a welcome away win.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves remain second-bottom in Alliance Division Two after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Hall Green United Reserves.

Old Batelians Reserves picked up their first win of the season in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five when they overcame Centralians 5-2.

Jamie Sands, Michael Royce, Jotham Barnett, Razeb Raja and James Byrne were the Batelians scorers.

West End Park secured a seventh straight league win and are now eight points clear of second placed Rothwell Athletic at the top of the table after a 6-2 success away to Shire Academics’ fourth team.

Mylo Hooley added another two goals to his growing tally, while Dean Clegg, Dean Brown, Ayando Mayo and Scott Turner were also on the scoresheet.

Norristhorpe Reserves were on course to leapfrog Rothwell, leading their rivals 3-2 as the game edged towards full-time.

Luke Harrington equalised after Rothwell had taken an early lead but it was the visitors who edged back in front before half-time.

Charlie Wood bagged a second equaliser and then put Norristhorpe 3-2 up with a low drive from 30 yards out.

Norristhorpe looked on course for all three points but a wind assisted cross flew into the net to gift Rothwell a last minute equaliser and a share of the spoils.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves are still looking for their first point in Division Four after slipping to a seventh straight defeat to Gildersome Spurs Reserves.

Lucas Scott bagged four goals, while Ben Barstow, Matt Massie and Ash Daly also netted in a 7-0 win,