Bordman bags brace and then sees red in eventful victory for Old Batelians

Old Batelians moved up to third place in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One after they picked up a third win from four outings when they defeated Leeds Medics and Dentists Thirds in an eventful game last Saturday.

Robert Johnson gave Batelians the lead and Rob Bordman doubled their advantage before half-time.

Boardman grabbed a second goal after the break but was then sent off and it allowed Medics to mount a comeback which saw them pull two goals back but Batelians held on.

Dewsbury Rangers slipped to a 3-2 defeat away to Garforth Rangers with all the goals coming in the first half.

Kieron Dent (two) and Robert Field struck for the home side and although Craig Thomas and Adam Smith replied it wasn’t enough to prevent Dewsbury slipping to defeat, which leaves them seventh in the table.

Norristhorpe fought out a 3-3 draw away to Leeds City Reserves in Division Three.

Danny Mountain sruck twice as Norristhorpe led 2-1 at half-time.

Dan Gannon missed a penalty for the first time in eight seasons but Noristhorpe looked to have wrapped up all three points when James Scurrah netted soon after.

Leeds City fought back late on and two goals in the final 20 minutes earned them a share of the spoils.

Norristhorpe remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws from their four games but they have slipped to fourth place.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 7-1 defeat at home to Morley Amateurs and are bottom of Division Four having lost their opening five matches.

West End Park racked up a fifth straight win and are top of Division Five after overcoming Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves 4-1 thanks to goals from Jordan Midwood, Mylo Hooley, Liam Roadnight and Ben Jagger.

Norristhorpe Reserves are second, six points behind West End, after defeating Tyersal Reserves 5-2.

Elliot Dimatteo and Lewis Holliday (two) put Norristhorpe 3-0 up and after Tyersal pulled a goal back, Tom Boocock converted a penalty.

Tyersal scored a second but Scott Jordan sealed the win.