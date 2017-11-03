Blane bags five goals as Crackenedge secure impressive away win at Town

James Blane scored five goals as Crackenedge earned a 7-3 win away to Pontefract Town in the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

Blane’s first half strike helped Crackenedge go into half-time level at 1-1 and he then bagged three further goals in 18 second half minutes.

Taylor Biggins also struck before Blane bagged a fifth goal to seal victory which leaves them fifth with games in hand on all the sides above them.

Crown Gawthorpe are level on nine points with Crackenedge but have played two games more following a 3-1 win away to Seacroft.

Fox and Hounds earned their second win in Division One as they overcame New Pot Oil 9-4.

Tom Ramsden bagged four goals and Patrick Davies struck a brace, while Jack Armitage, Connor Gissing and Simon White also scored as Fox and Hounds moved up to ninth place.

AFC Heckmondwike remain joint top of Division Two after Dom Carr, Thomas Coulthard, James Leadbeatter and Matty Reid scored in a 4-1 win away to Middleton OB.

Dewsbury West Side defeated Crofton Sports Reserves 3-2 thanks to goals from Zaaid Sajawal (two) and Arfan Ali as they moved up to 10th place but Howden Clough remain bottom of the table after they lost 5-1 at AFC Sheaf despite Philip Crossland’s goal.

Thornhill United are through to the Division Two Cup second round after a 4-3 win over near neighbours Overthorpe.

Ashley Edmondson, Jack Haigh, Samuel Haigh and Ryan Pickup struck for Thornhill with Lee Davey (two) and Adam Blacka replying for Overthorpe.

n Joe Jagger returned from injury and was on target for Littletown but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-1 defeat at home to Campion in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

Lower Hopton are 10th in the table after they lost 6-2 away to Steeton despite Dale Hanson and Tom Haigh scoring consolation goals.

John Harrison scored a consolation goal for Overthorpe Sports but they suffered a 6-1 defeat at home to Steeton Reserves and have slipped to seventh place in Division One