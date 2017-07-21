Batley lass Ellie aiming for University World Cup glory

BATLEY Footballer Ellie Dobson is heading for China having been selected for the Great Britain squad to compete in next month’s Universities World Cup.

Ellie has been playing football since the age of four years old when she joined the Dewsbury Rangers junior section.

She then moved to Batley Juniors, where she played until 16 years of age, under the watchful eye of dad, Steve.

Ellie then attended Huddersfield New College to study her A-levels, and she was coached by ex-Manchester City player Paul Futcher.

Ellie moved on to Northumbria University to study a BSc in Sports Science and is currently studying a Masters in Psychology.

While at Northumbria University, Ellie signed for Newcastle United before settling at current Women’s Premier League side Middlesbrough Ladies.

Ellie is also a first team player with the Northumbria University Futsal team who are the current national champions, a position they gave held for the past four seasons.

Ellie was recommended for Great Britain trials held at Warwick University in June and was successful in earning selection for the 20-strong squad.

Players from 14 universities have been selected to represent Team GB at this year’s World University Games, which take place in Taipei, China between August 19 to 30.

Ellie will attend Lilleshall to collect her Great Britain kit before flying out to Hong Kong on August 2 in preparation for the World Cup.

Ellie received an 80 page document from the English FA containing a strict diet and strength and conditioning regime she has to implement and feed back on a daily basis.

Ellie is hopeful she will do herself justice and play to the best of her ability.

Ellie’s dad, Steve, was himself a decent player, playing in the successful Layezee team of the late 1990s.

Steve is proud of his daughter’s achievements in representing Great Britain, and said: “We have received a fantastic response from family and friends all wishing Ellie the best of luck and my only wish is that she tries her best and above all enjoys the experience.”