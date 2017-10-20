Batelians Reserves hold nerve in penalty shoot out to progress in Hodgson Cup

Old Batelians Reserves edged out West End on penalties to progress to the second round of the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup last Saturday.

The sides were locked 4-4 after 90 minutes and the tie went straight to penalties, with Batelians edging the shoot out 4-3.

Milo Hooley (two), Sal Khan and Jordan Midwood were the West End scorers but Batelians matched the home side every step and replied through a Craig White brace plus strikes from Martin Taffinder and Chris Goodair.

Batelians are joined in the second round by Dewsbury Rangers Reserves, who earned a 3-2 win away to Tyersal.

Batelians and Rangers first teams both bowed out of the Terry Marflitt Cup, losing their first round ties.

Batelians’ recent run of good form came to an end with a 5-0 defeat away to Leeds City Old Boys.

Dewsbury trailed Shire Academics 3-0 at half-time with the visitors adding a fourth, while Rangers had Rob Smith’s 75th minute goal as their only consolation.

Goals from Alex Cookson (two), Tim Hardy and Alistair Kennedy were enough to see Shire through to the next round.

Norristhorpe suffered their first defeat of the season as they slipped to a 4-1 loss away to unbeaten Division Three leaders Shire Academics Reserves.

Norristhorpe had threatened to inflict a first defeat on Shire as the sides were locked 1-1 at half-time but the home side took control after the break and bagged three goals without reply with pick up a fifth straight win.

Dean Wheatley led the way with a hat-trick, while Mick Shepherd also struck and defeat leaves Norristhorpe sixth in the table with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five games.

Norristhorpe Reserves earned a 4-0 win over Thornesians Thirds with all the goals coming in the second half.

Goals from Liam Ramsden, Luke Robinson, Connor Rowlands and Scott Jackson were enough to see Norristhorpe pick up their fourth win in five matches which leaves them joint second in the table with Rothwell Reserves.