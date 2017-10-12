Batelians maintain impressive start and climb to second in Championship

Old Batelians picked up their fourth win from five Yorkshire Amateur League fixtures as they moved up to second place in the Championship Division last Saturday.

Batelians overcame Alwoodley Reserves 4-3 after budiling up a 3-1 lead at half-time and are level on 12 points with Collegians after their best start in several seasons.

Alwoodley pulled a goal back early in the second half but Batley hit a fourth and then held on for victory after the visitors again threatened to produce a comeback.

Andrew Peel and Scott Malloy grabbed two goals apiece for the in-form Batelians, who turn their attentions to the Terry Marflitt Trophy this weekend and a trip to Leeds City Old Boys.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 4-1 defeat to Shire Academics and remain bottom of Division Four having lost all six games.

West End Park are six points clear of Rothwell Reserves at the top of Division Five after they earned a 7-2 win away to Batelians Reserves.

Jordan Midwood bagged a hat-trick for the Cleckheaton side, in-form striker Mylo Hooley added another brace to his growing tally, while Ayunda Mayo was also on the scoresheet as West End racked up a sixth straight win.

Jotham Barnett and Craig White replied for Batelians and the sides meet again this Saturday at West End in the Hodgson Cup first round.

There were mixed fortunes for Norristhorpe’s two sides in their respective cup competitions.

Norristhorpe’s first team bowed out of the Hancock Cup at the first hurdle as they lost a nine goal thriller 5-4 away to Garforth Crusaders.

Norristhorpe Reserves proggressed to the Hodgson Cup second round thanks to an impressive 4-2 win away to Drighlington.

Norristhorpe fought back from 2-1 down half-time and sealed victory thanks to a Sam Ramsden brace, with further goals from Sam Reid and Charlie Wood.

Tom Boocock also had a fine game and set up two of the Norristhorpe goals as they reached the second round.