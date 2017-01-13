Batelians hit form to secure fine league double

Old Batelians climbed to seventh place in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One thanks to a 2-1 win at Farsey Celtic Juniors last Saturday.

Stuart Otway bagged both goals as Batelians picked up their fifth win of the season to leapfrog Dewsbury Rangers, who went down 4-1 away to high flying St Bedes.

Norristhorpe lost ground in the Division Three promotion race when they were held to a 4-4 draw at home to Huddersfield Amateurs.

Norristhorpe remain fifth in the table, three points behind second placed East Ardsley Wanderers.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves are fourth in Division Five after they edged a seven goal thriller against Leeds City Old Boys Thirds 4-3.

Norristhorpe Reserves hit six goals away to Methley United but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 7-6 defeat.

Gav Saville bagged a brace for the visitors, while Elliot Dimatteo, Sam Everett, Jonnes Pederson and Brad Wild also struck but defeat leaves them in eighth place.

Batelians Reserves came from behind to defeat Thornesians Thirds 4-1.

Scott Milloy curled home an equaliser before Chris Goodair headed Batelians ahead.

Craig Marshall’s solo goal but Batelians 3-1 up before Jotham Barnett’s deflected shot secured victory.

West End Park are second after a 6-3 win away to Huddersfield Amateur Reserves as Mylo Hooley hit a hat-trick, Matty Blackburn bagged a brace and Ayanda Mylo also struck.