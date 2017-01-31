Barrow wings in as second Leeds United deadline signing

Transfer deadline day appears to have turned Leeds United into a team of wingers after they signed two to add to the four who have been operating in wide positions this season.

Earlier today Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza joined on loan from Villarreal and now he has been joined at Elland Road by Swansea City’s Modou Barrow who arrives on loan for the rest of the season.

Barrow completed his move less than three hours before this evening’s 11pm deadline, following a failed attempt to bring in striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham.

He worked under United head coach Garry Monk at Swansea and has made 18 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old Gambia international has not been registered in time for tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn Rovers but, like Pedraza, is in contention to feature in the squad for Sunday’s derby at Huddersfield Town.