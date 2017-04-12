Athletico win opens up Spen Valley title race

Athletico moved to within two points of Spen Valley League Premier Division leaders Palestino thanks to a 4-2 win over Girlington last Saturday.

With Palestino’s game against Saville United postponed, Athletico took full advantage to pile pressure on the front runners.

Shamraz Hussain converted a penalty, while Mahine Malik and Brandon Dexter were also among the Athletico scorers

Adil Tanvir bagged a brace in Girlington’s final league game of the season and they now look forward to two cup semi-finals, against Dewsbury West Side next Tuesday and Inter Batley on April 25.

Howden Clough picked up only their third win of the season as they defeated Marsh 4-1.

Shane Thornton and Corey Starkey struck a brace apiece for Clough but it wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the table.

Andrew Milner replied for Marsh.

Sajeel Qadir struck a brace as Savile Town fought out a 2-2 draw against Dewsbury West Side Reserves, who replied through Haseeb Shahid and Zaaid Sajawal.

Norfolk will clinch runners-up spot ahead of Inter Batley if they can beat champions George Healey in their final game this Saturday.

n The Spen Valley League are looking for new 11-a-side open age football teams for 2017-18 season.

For more information contact Ash McDaid on 07902 400288 or e-mail mcdaid3@hotmail.co.uk.