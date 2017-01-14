Aswat hat-trick not enough to prevent Savile Youth suffering trophy defeat

Savile Youth missed the chance to top Group A of the Spen Valley Memorial Trophy when they lost 6-3 away to Girlington last Saturday.

Girlington are five points clear at the top and have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition, going into this weekend’s final group game against Savile Town.

Abdullah Aswat bagged a hat-trick for Savile Youth but was unable to prevent defeat, which will see his side finish second, as Mohammed Qasim matched him with three goals for Girlington, who also had Umar Zahoor, Asif Iqbal and Kamran Khan on target.

Norfolk will finish third in the group following a 4-3 win over bottom side Savile Town.

Said Said bagged a brace, while Imran Loonat and Eugene Ogordo netted for Norfolk, with Savile Town replying through Rafaqat Hussain (two) and Mueen Hyder.

Savile United remain top of Group B but Pelestino have closed the gap to three points and still have two games in hand.

United were not in action and Palestino took full advantage with a 3-1 win over Dewsbury West Side Reserves.

Zain Mushtaq, Abdul Qayum and Theo Bajra were the Palestino scorers, with Irfan Ali scoring West Side’s consolation.

Howden Clough defeated Marsh 5-3 to move into third place in the group.

Jamie Binns was another player to bag a hat-trick but still end up on the losing side as his efforts were not enough for Marsh.

Joe Hampshaw bagged a treble for Clough, with Danny Saville and Shane Thornton also on target.

Dewsbury West Side, Athletico and George Healey are separated by just a point at the top of Group C.

George are third on goal difference from Athletico, with West Side top by a point.

George (Lewis Boddy and Olly Mitchell) and West Side (Javed Patel brace) drew 2-2 last week, while Athletico overcame bottom side Inter Batley 5-2 thanks to two goals apiece by Mahine Malik and Abdul Ghani and one from Shazad Ali.

Awaab Ahmed and Abdus Samad Patel replied for Inter Batley.