Fellows and Connolly star in emphatic Heaton victory

Hanging Heaton moved 12 points clear at the top of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League thanks to an emphatic 234-run win over bottom side Pudsey Congs last Saturday.

Prolific opening batsmen Gary Fellows and Nick Connolly heaped misery on sorry Congs, who failed to claim a single point from the match and are in real danger of slipping out of the top flight.

The pair produced a magnificent opening partnership of 268 as the leaders racked up 291-1, despite a rain interruption seeing their innings cut to 43 overs.

Fellows struck four sixes and 15 fours on his way to a season’s best 146, while the league’s leading run scorer Connolly finished unbeaten on 123 as he took his tally to 953 runs for the season.

Paceman Tom Chippendale ripped the heart out of the Congs batting line up as he took 6-26 before spinner Muhammad Rameez wrapped up the win by claiming 3-2 from 6.1 overs overs as Congs were shot out for a paltry 57.

With three games remaining, the title race now appears to be between Hanging Heaton and Farsley after third placed Woodlands slipped 33 points behind the leaders following a three-wicket defeat to New Farnley.

Woodlands lost their way after the departure of captain Tim Jackson for 35.

He was one of four victims for off spinner James Middlebrook, who took 4-29 in 15 overs.

Dave Cummings supported with 3-11, as Woodlands were dismissed for 138.

New Farnley set off at a brisk rate in reply with opener Simon Lambert leading the charge with 78.

Former New Farnley man Mark Lawson took 4-47 but couldn’t prevent his old club from winning to all but end the Woodlands title hopes.

Farsley maintained their challenge but were made to fight all the way before securing a two-wicket win at Lightcliffe.

The home side called on the services of Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees but he was bowled by Chris Henry for 24 as he claimed the scalps of both opening batsmen in a lively spell.

Kasir Maroof (58) and recent signing Niall Lockley (46) top scored for Lightcliffe while Kashif Naveed (36) and Jonathan Wilson (30) helped their side to a total of 222-6.

Spinner Adam Ahmed was the most-successful Farsley bowler with 3-73

Farsley opener James Price struck a fine 85, while Matthew Revis (49) and captain Ryan Cooper (49) seemed to be steering their side to a comfortable win.

Young seamer Jonathan Whiteoak fought back, clean bowling all four of his victims to finish with 4-66 and set up the dramatic finale.

A Farsley edged close to their target, it was left for Henry to hit a six off the fourth ball of the 49th over from Naveed to seal the win.

Farsley host New Farnley in their final home game of the season on Saturday before trips to Woodlands and Townville, while Heaton travel to Cleckheaton this week, then host East Bierley and end at champions Pudsey St Lawrence.