Edmond and Blain steer Gomersal Seconds to emphatic win as they move top

GOMERSAL returned to the top of Bradford League Secon Teams Championship One following an emphatic 10-wicket success over Methley.

Spinners Matthew Hirst (5-35) and Ben Ford (4-30) helped dismiss Methley for 144, with opener Robert Clegg making a battling 56.

Gomersal openers Lewis Edmond (71no) and Tony Blain (65no) guided their side to a comfortable victory.

The win saw Gomersal move back into pole position after Undercliffe’s six-wicket defeat to Keighley.

Third-placed Cleckheaton suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Ossett.

Captain Chris Dobson made 54 at the top of the innings but lacked support as Cleckheaton were bowled out for 157, with Khurman Akhtar taking 6-18.

Ossett eased to victory withopener Chris Hosley crafting an unbeaten 86.

Championship Two leaders Hartshead Moor defeated third-placed Northowram Fields by three wickets.

Northowram opener Kyle Welsh (37) top scored but they were restricted to 151-9 as Rob Swift claimed 3-17, and an unbeaten 67 from Laurence Brooke proved crucial as Hartshead chased down the total despite Will Parkin’s 3-33.

Second-placed Bankfoot had a one-wicket win over Altofts, which leaves them three points behind Hartshead in a division where the top four teams are covered by just 11 points.

Baildon are fourth after beating Spen Victoria by 194 runs. Ross Todd (72), Daniel Bailey (55) and Brad Hinchliffe (34) helped Baildon to make 244-5 before dismissing their lowly rivals for 50.

Daniel Hunt (3-11) and Shayan Khan (3-18) were the main wicket takers.

Opener Neil Kellett made a fine 97 as Scholes chased down Birstall’s 224-8 to secure a three-wicket win.

Birstall openers Brandon Silverwood (86) and Joe Woodhouse (41) shared a 113-run stand before Steven West (4-61) checked the scoring rate.

Azaad lost their last nine wickets for 58 runs against the bowling of Ben Harrison (4-35) and Andy Moorhouse (3-40) and suffered a 13-run defeat against Hopton Mills.

Azaad were going well in reply to Hopton Mills’ 161 until Umair Mushtaq (45) and Zahoor Hussain (48) were dismissed.

Harrison (31) top scored for Mills while the best Azaad bowlers were Zahoor Hussain (3-38) and Saqib Hussain (3-19).

Liversedge have a 20-point lead at the top of the Conference after defeating second-placed Townville by 46 runs.

Jonny Trevitt (44) top scored in the Liversedge innings of 161 before opening bowlers Ben Cross (5-36) and James Lunn (4-31) reduced Townville to 22-5.

Ben Collinson (56) and Steve Walton (35) stemmed the collapse but could not prevent their side being bowled out for 115.

Mohammed Lorgat (3-23) and Nathan Mallett (3-35) helped Crossbank Methodists to close out a seven-run win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Crossbank were bowled out for 145, despite Nigel James making 48 as James Lockwood claimed 3-42.

