Sorry Rams capitulate to Haven defeat

Dewsbury Rams capitulated against relegation threatened Whitehaven as they suffered a 56-12 defeat in the Championship Shield last Sunday.

The only saving grace on a sorry day for the Rams was that Swinton lost at Bradford and Oldham went down to Halifax which allowed Dewsbury to remain fourth and qualification for the Shield semi-finals is still in their hands.

Haven arrived with their Championship survival hanging by a thread but they looked anything but a relegation threatened outfit in a dominant display.

The Rams only trailed 10-6 at half-time but Haven cut loose after the break, running in 46 points to send the home side crashing to defeat.

It took Haven little over a minute to take the lead with a try from Dave Allen and the second row crossed again in the 21st minute, with Ed Chamberlain adding the first of eight goals to put the visitors 10-0 ahead.

Jack Teanby was one of few bright sparks in Dewsbury’s ranks and he burrowed under a pile of bodies to plant the ball down, with Tom Hemingway converting.

Dewsbury only trailed 10-6 at half-time and hit the front seven minutes after the re-start through Teanby’s second try, which Hemingway again improved before things started to go wrong.

Haven’s substitute hooker James Newton darted over next to the posts from acting half-back, with Chamberlain converting.

That sparked a spell which saw Haven run in eight unanswered tries in the final half hour.

Stand off Dion Aiye crossed in the corner and although Chamberlain was unable to land the touchline conversion, Whitehaven had an eight point lead.

Grant Gore kicked towards the line and Carl Forster was alert to gather and score between the posts, with Chamberlain adding the simple goal to all but end Dewsbury’s fading hopes of mounting a comeback in the final quarter.

Trailing 26-12 Dewsbury then completely capitulated as Whitehaven added a further five converted tries in the final 12 minutes.

Prop Anthony Walker added his name to the try scorers before Ted Chappelow crossed and Forster added his second, with Chamberlain landing all three goals to stretch the lead to 44-12.

Substitute Ben Davies crossed three minutes from time and by the time Glenn Riley scored his side’s 10th try many of the Rams supporters had left as Haven passed the 50-point mark.

The Rams now head into their final two matches needing two wins to guarantee a Shield semi-final spot.