Rams target victory to reach semi-finals

Dewsbury Rams will bid to reach the Kingstone Press Championship Shield semi-finals when they entertain Oldham on Sunday (ko 3pm).

A draw for the Rams against Oldham, or defeat for Swinton Lions away to Whitehaven, would be enough to extend Dewsbury’s season to the play-offs.

Dewsbury closed the gap on third placed Sheffield to just two points thanks to last week’s impressive 38-22 win in South Yorkshire and there is an outside chance Glenn Morrison’s men could move above the Eagles if results on Sunday go their way.

Morrison was pleased with the way his side performed at Sheffield and believes the Rams are hitting form at the right time.

Morrison said: “The players really ripped in and they showed the character I knew we had in this team. It was a really good win.

“They were probably the form team in the competition.

“We spoke about starting strong and we did.

“We knew it was semi-finals footy, we had to win to keep it in our hands and we did that.

“We scored two quick tries and then they had six sets in a row and we came out of that and scored in our next set.

“That showed the players’ character. I am really proud of them, but we have got to back that up now.”

Dewsbury know victory over Oldham is likely to set up a Shield semi-final trip to Bradford Bulls the following week but they will enter the latter weeks of the season without Scott Hale.

The second row man suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the victory over Sheffield, after he had opened the scoring with a third minute try.

Oldham can not now reach the semi-finals but preserved their Championship status with last week’s 20-18 victory over Whitehaven.