Rams stun Halifax to stay fourth

Dewsbury Rams consolidated fourth spot in the Kingstone Press Championship Shield thanks to a terrific 24-22 victory at Halifax last Sunday.

The rams trailed 16-10 at half-time but battled back in style to stun their west Yorkshire rivals and move within one win of securing their Championship survival.

Dewsbury had an early scare when James Saltonstall knocked on in the act of scoring before Fax hit the front.

Andy Kain knocked on and Mitch Cahalane picked up the loose ball before sending Miles Greenwood who went in at the corner. Nick Rawsthorne landed a towering touchline conversion.

Dewsbury responded with a spell of pressure and having forced consecutive drop outs, centre Etu Uaisele collect Kain’s pass to score at the corner.

Kain then atoned for his earlier error, intercepting a pass and racing 60 metres for a terrific individual try which Paul Sykes converted.

Impressive defending saw the Rams deny Halifax for a spell but the home side eventually responded.

Fax scrum half Scott Murrell kicked on the last tackle and the ball rebounded off a post, back into the arms of Murrell who scored, with Rawsthorne converting.

Dewsbury’s kick off sailed dead, gifting Halifax a penalty and Gareth Moore sent powerful second row Dane Manning storming over the line for a try in his first game back following an injury lay-off as the home side led 16-10 at half-time.

Dewsbury suffered a further blow when Sykes was forced off injured at the break.

Former Halifax man Tony Tonks hit back for the Rams, barging his way to the line after Dom Speakman set up the field position and Tom Hemingway took over the kicking duties to convert and level.

Uaisele then pounced for his second try as Will Sharp made a hash of trying to force the ball behind for a drop out. Hemingway landed a towering conversion, despite one touchjudge appearing not to give the goal.

Kain intercepted another pass but was hauled down short of the line and knocked on, despite having Dale Morton in support.

There was no doubt about a Hemingway penalty soon after and the Rams led 24-16 entering the final quarter.

Dewsbury’s solid defence again repelled Halifax for a spell but the home side eventually struck on the back of a penalty, with Jacob Fairbank scoring between the posts and Rawsthorne converted.

Halifax had chances in the final 14 minutes but Dewsbury’s defence remained solid as they inflicted a sixth straight defeat on the home side.