Rams bid to complete Bulls treble success

Dewsbury Rams will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins over Bradford Bulls when the sides clash in a cracking Bank Holiday Monday derby.

The Rams dumped Bradford out of the Challenge Cup with a thrilling 31-30 victory in March and then won 16-14 at Odsal in June thanks to Paul Sykes’s last minute long range penalty.

Victory for the Rams would end any lingering relegation worries, while cementing a place in the top four as they bid for a place in the Championship Shield semi-final.

Rams coach Glenn Morrison was pleased with the way his side bounced back from defeat at Workington to win 24-22 at Halifax last Sunday.

Morrison said: “We spoke about getting the two points, but first and foremost getting a performance.

“We talked about getting that bond and that willingness to work for each other which we’ve had in the past, but has been missing.

“We had that. In the last 20 minutes we dug deep and our goalline defence was solid and we ground out a good, tough win away from home.”

Morrison also believes his side have done enough to end any relegation doubts and is now concentrating on earning a Shield semi-final spot.

He added: “For us to get relegated, the two bottom teams would have to win all their games and we’d have to lose all ours.

“We have got to try and cement a top-four spot. We are fourth now – equal third – and we have still got Whitehaven, Oldham and Sheffield to play.

“If we can get some results it is in our hands to make the semi-finals.”

Bradford go into the game needing just one more win to guarantee finishing top of the Shield section after 30 games.

Joel Farrell is set to miss the game having picked up a one-match ban for his sending off at Workington.