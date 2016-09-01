Players returning as Rams plot Shield tilt

Dewsbury Rams coach Glenn Morrison believes his side are hitting form at the right time as they plot a tilt at winning the Championship Shield.

Two wins from their final three games should be enough to seal Dewsbury’s semi-final spot and they entertain relegation threatened Whitehaven on Sunday aiming to take another step towards that goal.

Dewsbury could have five players returning who missed the Bradford Bulls game on Monday.

Joel Farrell and Paul Sykes are available after suspension, while Lucas Walshaw and Etu Uaisele were unable to face the Bulls as part of their loan deal terms.

Matt Groat could also be available to face Whitehaven as Morrison faces a selection poser.

Morrison said: “All five players are back in contention which gives me a bit of a selection headache but that is what you want as a coach.

“We are looking to build momentum and we go into Sunday wanting a win.

“We have to take it game by game but if we can get a win it gets one ticked off, although it won’t be easy.

“The confidence is there, we are getting a good half-back combination and have good leadership in (Mitch) Stringer.

“We are coming good at the right time and are looking to achieve our goal of reaching the semi-finals.”

The Rams go into the Whitehaven game lying fourth in the Championship Shield table, a point above Swinton, who travel to Bradford Bulls.

They are two behind third placed Sheffield Eagles, who they travel to on September 11 and two ahead of Oldham, who the Rams host in their final game on September 18 before the play-offs begin.

Victory for Dewsbury would also consign Whitehaven to finishing in the bottom two of the Championship and confirm their relegation.

Morrison also praised the Rams display as they were edged out 36-26 by Bradford Bulls on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Rams produced an excellent fightback to get within four points of big spending Bradford until as last minute try sealed the Bulls’ win.

Morrison said: “We did well, dug deep, showed spirit and I thought we were a bit unlucky not to get the points but we just ran out of time.

“A few of the boys have had to wait for a shot but when it came they have taken it with both hands.”

James Glover was one of several Rams players handed a chance and he had a terrific game at half-back, while winger Dale Morton crossed for two tries.