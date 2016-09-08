Morrison calls for Rams to restore pride

Dewsbury Rams coach Glenn Morrison has called for his side to restore pride in the jersey as they head to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, kick off 3pm.

The Rams capitulated as they slipped to a 56-12 defeat at home to Whitehaven last Sunday and must now win their final two games to guarantee a place in the Championship Shield semi-finals.

The Rams remain fourth in the Shield table, a point above Swinton Lions and two ahead of Oldham, who they welcome to Tetley’s Stadium for their final match on Sunday week.

Morrison knows his side must show a vast improvement when they visit Sheffield on Sunday.

He said: “There’s a lot of work and a lot of questions to be answered this week.

“I want people who put the jersey on to wear it with pride and I didn’t see that.”

Dewsbury had mixed fortunes against the Eagles in the regular part of the Championship season.

They won 34-16 at Tetley’s Stadium in March but slipped to an agonising last gasp 32-28 defeat at Hallam University having led 22-8 at half-time.

The Eagles are four points above Dewsbury in third and are already guaranteed a place in the Shield semis alongside leaders Bradford Bulls and Halifax.

Speaking of the defeat to Whitehaven, which kept alive the Cumbrians’ hopes of avoiding relegation, Morrison added: “We just didn’t show up, which is very disappointing because, in the past when we’ve lost games, they have been tight.

“A couple of tries went against us and then the boys gave up. It is the first time I have coached a team that have rolled over.”

Swinton host Halifax on Sunday, while Oldham must beat Whitehaven to end any relegation worries and avoid a nerve jangling trip to Dewsbury in the final week.