Guzdek sweeps board at presentation

Josh Guzdek swept the board at the Dewsbury Rams presentation evening last Wednesday, scooping four awards and having a share in a fifth.

Guzdek shared back of the year with stand-off or centre Paul Sykes, while Luke Adamson was awarded forward of the year.

Guzdek, who has played in every game this season, was awarded players player of the year and also took home the supporters and Amber Ribbon awards.

Guzdek beat off competition from Sykes (second) and Jason Crookes (third) in the supporters player of the year vote and was also named man of steel.

It has been a terrific first season for the full-back as he featured in each of the 23 regular Championship rounds and has also played in all seven Shield fixtures, along with the Rams three Challenge Cup ties.

He has scored 13 tries in helping the Rams reach the semi-finals.

Crookes, who was among the try scorers in last week’s 30-12 victory over Oldham, was named coaches player of the year.

Andy Sutcliffe was awarded Clubman of the year.

Coach Glenn Morrison was impressed with his side’s display against Oldham, which secured a place in Sunday’s Shield semi-final away to Bradford Bulls.

Speaking after the win, Morrison said: “Its a big relief. I said to the boys that it’s been a long year and we have had a lot of injuries but we have reached where we set out to get to.

“We did it the hard way but we are there and now it is anyone’s ball game.

“We knew they would come strong, try to complete their sets and grind us down but we played some high percentage rugby and scored some good points.”

Bradford thrashed Sheffield 80-0 but it wasn’t enough to help the Rams overhaul the Eagles to move third in the final Shield standings, meaning they face a trip to the Bulls.

Halifax will host Sheffield in the other semi-final and they ended with a 46-26 victory over Workington.

Swinton, who could have pipped the Rams into fourth place, lost 40-18 at relegated Whitehaven.