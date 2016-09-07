Guzdek on short list for young player of the year

Dewsbury Rams full-back Josh Guzdek has been short listed for the Kingstone Press Championship’s young player of the year award.

Guzdek has been ever present for the Rams this season, playing in all 23 rounds of the regular Championship season, along with three Challenge Cup ties.

He has also featured in all five Championship Shield matches and has scored a total of 13 tries.

Guzdek is joined on the young player short list by Jordan Baldwinson (Featherstone) and James Cunningham (London).

Former Dewsbury scrum-half Dominic Brambani is short listed in the player of the year category following a superb season with Batley Bulldogs.