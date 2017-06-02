Search

Crossbank suffer defeat to leaders East Ardsley

Liversedge's Mark Hydes clips the ball away during his side's Championship Two game against Hunslet Nelson.

Crossbank Methodists are still searching for their first win in the All Rounder Bradford League Conference after slipping to a 90-run defeat to leaders East Ardsley last Saturday.

Kevin Beckles (68), Hamid Bashir (52) and Haseen Bashir (59no) steered Ardsley to maximum batting points as they made 225-6 despite Paul Sauer taking 4-64.

Dan McTernan picked up 3-25 as Crossbank Methodists were dismissed for 135.

Second-placed Azaad had Imran Mahboob to thank for their convincing eight-wicket win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Mahboob took 6-19 and his side had little trouble overcoming a modest total of 137.

Paul Cooper (31) again top scored for Heckmondwike before Syed Bukhari (66no) and Riffat Kiani (56) led Azaad’s charge to victorywith a 124-run second-wicket stand.

Openers Richard Vigars (82) and Stephen Batty (53) shared a 135-run partnership of stand as Brook Walton cruised to a seven-wicket win over Rodley.

Joe Metcalfe (69) top scored in Rodley’s 169-9 as Robert Williams took 4-55 and Alwyn Dyke (3-43).

Matthew Donohoe’s 84 enabled Adwalton to secure a four-wicket win over Oulton after bowling out their opponents for 173 as Andrew Ingham claimed 6-49.

Great Preston’s James Conlon (42) and Tim Humphries (42no) steered them to a three-wicket win over Windhill, who made 179-8 as Maz Bhatti (60no) top scored.