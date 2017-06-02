Crossbank suffer defeat to leaders East Ardsley

Crossbank Methodists are still searching for their first win in the All Rounder Bradford League Conference after slipping to a 90-run defeat to leaders East Ardsley last Saturday.

Kevin Beckles (68), Hamid Bashir (52) and Haseen Bashir (59no) steered Ardsley to maximum batting points as they made 225-6 despite Paul Sauer taking 4-64.

Dan McTernan picked up 3-25 as Crossbank Methodists were dismissed for 135.

Second-placed Azaad had Imran Mahboob to thank for their convincing eight-wicket win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Mahboob took 6-19 and his side had little trouble overcoming a modest total of 137.

Paul Cooper (31) again top scored for Heckmondwike before Syed Bukhari (66no) and Riffat Kiani (56) led Azaad’s charge to victorywith a 124-run second-wicket stand.

Openers Richard Vigars (82) and Stephen Batty (53) shared a 135-run partnership of stand as Brook Walton cruised to a seven-wicket win over Rodley.

Joe Metcalfe (69) top scored in Rodley’s 169-9 as Robert Williams took 4-55 and Alwyn Dyke (3-43).

Matthew Donohoe’s 84 enabled Adwalton to secure a four-wicket win over Oulton after bowling out their opponents for 173 as Andrew Ingham claimed 6-49.

Great Preston’s James Conlon (42) and Tim Humphries (42no) steered them to a three-wicket win over Windhill, who made 179-8 as Maz Bhatti (60no) top scored.