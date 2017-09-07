Crossbank secure fine triumph over Windhill

Crossbank Methodists picked up a fifth in in the Bradford League Conference last Saturday as they defeated Windhill and Daisy Hill by 167 runs.

Captain Simon Denton scored a fine 93 and was supported by Paul Sauer (44), Adam Holroyd (35) and Christian Duncan (34) as Crossbank 285.

Alex Drake followed up with 5-53 as Windhill were dismissed for 118 as Crossbank moved above them in the table.

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow slipped to a 50-run defeat at the hands of Azaad.

Imran Mahboob took 5-49 as Heckmondwike were bowled out for 177, with opener Haseeb Hashmi (72) and Matt Crowther (46) leading the way.

Khurram Shehzad had earlier claimed 5-52 but Azaad made 227-9 with Razwan Subhani (44), Zahoor Hussain (38) and Riffat Mehmood (36) leading the way.

East Ardsley kept up their pursuit of leaders Wakefield St Michael’s with a crushing 10-wicket win at East Leeds.

Ashley Pearson took 4-22 and David Battye (3-24) as East Leeds crumbled to 87 all out.

Openers Simon Davies (48no) and Dan McTernan (33) sped East Ardsley to victory.

With two games remaining, East Ardsley need 10 points to secure promotion, while they are six points behind St Michael’s.

The top two sides meet on the final day of the season in what could be a pulsating title showdown.