Cleckheaton overcame rivals East Bierley to move out of relegation zone

CLECKHEATON moved out of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League relegation zone thanks to a seven-wicket win over East Bierley last Saturday.

Victory saw Cleckheaton move third-bottom, within three points of East Bierley and six ahead of Batley, who drop back into the bottom two.

Left-arm spinner Andrew Deegan marked his return to the Cleckheaton side by taking 4-40 as they bowled out East Bierley for 173.

Opener Adil Islam (46), Adam Patel (35) and Shaaiq Choudary (31) were the main contributors to a score which Cleckheaton passed with 10.2 overs to spare.

Captain John Wood led from the front with top score of 63 and he received good support from his son Joe, who opened the innings and made 42.

Bottom side Pudsey Congs earned a nail-biting eight run win over neighbours Pudsey St Lawrence which gives them fresh hope in their battle to avoid relegation.

Congs remain bottom but are now just six points behind Batley and 12 adrift of Cleckheaton.

Irfan Amjad played another important innings of 56 as his side were dismissed for 161 when they batted first, with left-armer Charlie Parker picking up 5-43.

The St Lawrence top order failed to produce as Congs put them under pressure.

Tom Hudson was the one player who threatened to deny Congs victory with an innings of 37 before he was the last man out, bowled by Josh Holling with seven balls remaining.

Victory for Congs all but ends St Lawrence’s hopes of winning a third straight top flight league title as they slip to fifth place, behind Townville.

Conor Harvey smashed 129 from 116 balls as Townville beat Priestley Cup finalists New Farnley by 73 runs.

Harvey blasted six sixes and 15 fours and helped his side to 205 all out when they batted first.

Left-arm spinner Luke Jarvis took 4-40 for New Farnley.

Captain Lee Goddard dominated the New Farnley reply as he made an unbeaten 86 but lacked support as his side were bowled out for 132.

Pick of the Townville bowlers was Barbadian Shkym Haynes with 3-33.