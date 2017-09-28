Captain Fellows hails club’s wonderful achievements after completing treble

HANGING Heaton captain Gary Fellows hailed the greatest achievement in the club’s history after they were crowned champions of Yorkshire at Headingley on Sunday.

It completed a memorable season for the Bennett Lane club as they won the Bradford Premier League title for the first time in 18 years, lifted the Twenty20 Cup and reached the ECB National Club Championship quarter-final.

Fellows said: “It is my fifth year at Hanging Heaton and prior to that, John Carruthers and the committee, members and supporters have all slowly been building towards this.

“It took quite a while to get the club into this position. There’s 11 lads on the pitch, but a lot behind the scenes who also deserve the success that has come this year.

“Obviously, the league at the start of the year was something we focused on. Not necessarily on winning, but challenging.

“To get over that hurdle and win it after such a long time was brilliant.

“I think we probably went into last weekend just wanting to enjoy it at a ground that a lot of lads had never played at before. It is a Test match ground and it was a special moment for all of us.

“It was a long time since I last played at Headingley and it was really good to get a couple of games in and to win it in the fashion we did made it even more special.

“We had a few beers together on Sunday night in Leeds. A lot of families were there and a lot of people from the club were there all weekend.

“It was good to sit back and have a beer and reflect on what we have achieved.”

Ashes winning captain Michael Vaughan will stage a question and answer evening at Hanging Heaton on Friday October 13 (start 7.30pm).

The evening includes further entertainment from comedian Howard Nicholson and a pie and peas supper.

Tickets are priced £25 and available by calling Pete Jagger on 07505 984568 or from behind the bar at the club.

Vaughan’s international career spanned 10 years, during which time he played 86 Tests and scored 5,719 runs at an average of 41.44.