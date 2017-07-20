Brice sends East Bierley spinning to derby defeat

Have your say

WOODLANDS wrapped up a convincing seven-wicket derby victory over East Bierley last Saturday and remain firmly in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League title race.

Victory leaves Woodlands third in the table, nine points off leaders Farsley, and their next two matches will be key in their quest for the major honour as they face champions Pudsey St Lawrence and title rivals Hanging Heaton.

East Bierley opener Adal Islam top scored with 40 of the first 64 runs to be scored. His departure triggered a collapse of the last nine wickets for 36 runs.

Left-arm spinner Chris Brice returned the stunning figures of 7-17 as East Bierley were bowled out for just 100.

Woodlands required little over 20 overs to ease to victory after openers Tim Jackson (42) and Sam Frankland (37) shared a stand of 88 to put them on the brink.

Defeat leaves Bierley 21 points above the drop zone in fourth-bottom.

Townville secured a four-wicket win over Bradford and Bingley and lie fifth in the table.

Overseas player Shkym Haynes claimed 4-43 as Townville bowled Bradford & Bingley out for 171.

A number of batsmen got starts but Joe Greaves was top scorer with 28 and no-one went on to make a telling contribution.

Brayden Clark capitalised on a good start when he made 62 to ensure that Townville secured a four-wicket win with 13.4 overs to spare - their sixth victory of the season.